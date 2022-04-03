Record crowd welcomes PVL back to the MOA Arena

Over 16,000 fans watched the PVL's return at the MOA Arena. PVL Media.

MANILA - A sold-out crowd showed up at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday to watch the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference, ensuring a successful return for the league at the Pasay City venue.

A high-demand for tickets for the semifinals matches compelled the league to move from the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan to the MOA Arena, and fans again turned out in droves to watch their favorite volleyball stars.

A crowd of 16,687 fans watched the game between perennial crowd favorites Creamline and Choco Mucho, with the Cool Smashers defeating their sister team in four sets to advance to the Open Conference Finals for the second straight season.

It was the biggest crowd in a sporting event so far since leagues began opening up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last March 27, a total of 13,272 fans watched the PBA Governors' Cup semifinals, also at the MOA Arena.

"I'm very happy for the sport itself. And, it's just so nice, probably this is one of the biggest comeback in sports na andito tayo lahat sa MOA Arena," said Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez after their game. "I'm just really thankful."

The 16,000-strong crowd was divided among the Creamline and Choco Mucho fans, but Valdez said it mattered not who the fans were cheering for.

"No matter kung sino iniidolo nila, sino sinusuportahan nila, we're just so thankful for all of them na binibigay nila 'yung suporta nila sa aming lahat, sa mga sinusuportahan nila," she said. "And we're just so happy to welcome everyone here."

"Kung saan man tayo maglalaro, welcome na welcome sila. And sana mas dumami pa ang family natin dito sa volleyball," she added.

Game 1 of the PVL Open Conference Finals on April 6 will be held at the MOA Arena as well, before the league shifts to the Ynares Center in Antipolo on April 8, and if necessary, on April 10.

The classification matches scheduled on April 5 will still be played at the Filoil Flying V Centre.