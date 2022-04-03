Tots Carlos has been on a roll for the Creamline Cool Smashers. PVL Media.

MANILA - After falling short in her first try with the Creamline Cool Smashers, Tots Carlos is determined to finally win a championship in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

The former University of the Philippines (UP) star has been playing superbly for Creamline in the tournament, and appears to be reaching another level as they go deeper in the competition.

After averaging 18.75 points per game through the quarterfinals, Carlos put up 24.5 points per game in their semifinals series against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, which they swept Sunday with a four-set victory in Game 2.

"Si Tots, reading-ready," declared Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez.

Carlos won't deny that she is playing with great motivation this conference. Last year, in what was her first go-around with the Cool Smashers, they fell one set short of the title against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

"May mga sariling hugot pa ako from last tournament, so talagang tinrabaho namin nila coach," said Carlos after scoring 23 points in their four-set triumph against Choco Mucho on Sunday.

Since then, Carlos and the Cool Smashers have been on a roll. They have won all six of their matches so far in the Open Conference, and punched their ticket to the Finals with an impressive performance against their sister team.

For Carlos, the results of their matches -- and her own top-tier games -- are a credit to the work they put in the offseason.

"Sobrang dami naming natutunan, even the chemistry of the team," she said.

"Siyempre, motivated ako kasi if we get this championship, this will be my first championship eh, as pro," she also said.

Carlos starred for the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP but was unable to reach the Finals during her collegiate career.

"So 'yun, very excited ako. And sobrang motivated ako kasi sila coach, grabe 'yung tiwala sa akin. Sila Ate Ly [Valdez], sobrang tinutulungan talaga kami," she also said. "Buong team, buong team talaga, and makikita mo naman eh, kasi nagtra-trabaho talaga lahat."