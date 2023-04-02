B.League: Sotto, Hiroshima complete weekend sweep of Kyoto

Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies completed a weekend sweep of the visiting Kyoto Hannaryz on Sunday, as they secured a 76-63 triumph at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

It was the fourth straight win of the 2022-23 B.League season for Hiroshima, hiking their record to 35-12 and boosting their bid for a playoff spot.

Sotto contributed 11 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks to Hiroshima's case. They had four players in double-digits, led by Dwayne Evans II with 12 markers.

The Dragonflies led comfortably at the end of the first period, 20-8, and were rarely threatened.

Matthew Wright had 14 points for the Hannaryz. They lost their eighth straight game to fall to 35-12 in the season.

In another game, Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings slipped past the Chiba Jets, 78-76.

The former University of the Philippines standout was scoreless in two minutes of play, though he did tally one assist during his time on the floor.

The Golden Kings improved to 37-10 and split their weekend series against Chiba. They also secured their place in the B.League playoffs.

The Toyama Grouses got back at Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix, 81-66, at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena put up 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals but it wasn't enough as San-En's two-game winning streak came to an end. They fell to 19-28 in the tournament.

Also falling short were Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, who absorbed a 93-84 setback to the Yokohama B-Corsairs.

Ravena had 15 points and five assists in the loss that ended Shiga's four-game winning streak and dropped them to 10-37.

Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido fell, 85-77, to Niigata Albirex BB. Ramos had 10 points and three steals in the defeat; Levanga is now 13-34.

Ray Parks Jr. remains sidelined for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in their 70-61 triumph against the Akita Northern Happinets.

The Diamond Dolphins got 18 points each from Coty Clarke and Scott Eatherton as they improved to 34-13.