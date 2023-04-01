FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup: China routs Gilas women's team

Afril Bernardino of the Philippines in action against China in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup. FIBA photo.

The Philippine women's 3X3 team suffered a 19-10 beating at the hands of China during their Pool A competition in the FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup in Singapore on Saturday.

The Chinese squad, composed of Zhang Lingge, Zhang Yi, Zhang Jianping, and Chen Yujie, zoomed to an 8-3 advantage before widening the gap to 16-6.

Afril Bernardino tried to rally the nationals, but the lead proved insurmountable.

Bernardino finished with four points while Clare Castro delivered three markers and seven rebounds.

The Philippines will next battle Iran also on Saturday to stay alive in the tournament.