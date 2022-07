The Gilas women's 3x3 team fell short against Southeast Asian champion Thailand in the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup qualifying draw in Singapore on Thursday.

Following a dominant 29-9 performance against Jordan, the Pinays suffered a 13-11 loss to to the Thais, crashing out of the competition.

The Gilas women's squad ended up at 1-1 in their group as Thailand advanced to the main draw.

The Pinays led for most part of the game, but Rujiwan Bunsinprom pushed the Thais ahead and never looked back.