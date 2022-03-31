UAAP: Ateneo depth in full display against Adamson

The Ateneo bench matched the output of Adamson's entire team in their UAAP Season 84 first round game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- In racking up a third consecutive victory in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament, Ateneo de Manila University showed off the depth of its roster.

Ateneo overcame a blip early in the third quarter to pounce on Adamson University, 78-47, and improve to 3-0 in the competition. Since 2018, they have won 29 straight games.

The rout of the Soaring Falcons was their most impressive performance of the season to date. Tab Baldwin was able to field all of his players, and every Blue Eagle scored at least two points. Leading the way was Ange Kouame, who had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds in just 20 minutes.

The Ateneo reserves combined for 47 points, matching the output of the entire Adamson squad. But Baldwin stressed that for them, it's not about who starts and who comes off the bench.

"We don't think of our team as starters and bench. We just think everybody had a job to do, and today we were able to get everybody on the court, which we need to do," the coach explained.

"We needed to get everybody out there on the floor today… It was an opportunity to give players a little bit more time off with the lead," he added.

The Ateneo starters remained the same -- Kouame, SJ Belangel, Dave Ildefonso, BJ Andrade, and Raffy Verano. But it was their bench that helped them build a big lead in the second quarter, including rookie point guard Forthsky Padrigao and the comebacking Jolo Mendoza.

In the fourth, new recruit Gab Gomez waxed hot from long distance, giving the Blue Eagles even more separation against the Falcons. Baldwin also got a strong game from Chris Koon, who was a team-best plus-34 off the bench.

"Other players went in, and they did their job," said Baldwin. "We believe in them, we know they can play well. When we're doing things like that, it sorts of validates everything about our culture."

"When we're not, win or lose, we don't particularly feel very good about the performances. So today is a good feeling, because we got a good production across the board from everybody," he added.

For Baldwin, that every player on the team wasn't the most significant achievement.

"Everybody played defense, the rebounders did their job. I think we did a pretty good job against their transition game," he said. "As long as they're performing their roles, there's no delineation of starters and bench. Just doesn't matter."

The Blue Eagles will look to build on their latest win when they play archirival De La Salle University on Saturday, still at the Mall of Asia Arena.