PBA: Free agent Billy Mamaril finishing nursing course

Is Billy Mamaril trading his basketball jersey for a nurse scrub suit?

San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla said the 40-year-old son of PBA legend Romulo Mamaril is now a free agent and is available to other teams.

But Abanilla thinks the 6-foot-6 power forward won't be playing basketball anymore.

“I don’t think he’s going to play anymore kasi nagnu-nursing na yan eh,” said Abanilla in Spin.ph. “Towards the end of his nursing study na rin siya.”

The 2003 first round draft pick signed with San Miguel Beer back in 2017 as back up for June Mar Fajardo.

Mamaril is part of the San Miguel team that won the 2018 and 2019 Philippine Cup titles and the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup championship.

Before joining the Beermen, he also played for Purefoods, Shell, Coca-Cola, Barangay Ginebra, Air21, and NorthPort.

But Abanilla said Mamaril has not yet officially retired.

“Wala naman siyang sinasabi na officially retired siya. Kasi baka mamaya sabihin ko nag-retire siya, tapos mamaya maglaro siya sa iba,” he said.

