PBA: San Miguel Beer takes pride in dynasty as PH Cup run ends

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen are exiting the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga with their heads high, after their Philippine Cup dynasty came to a stop on Sunday night.

The fourth seed in the quarterfinals, the Beermen failed to maximize a twice-to-beat advantage and instead lost back-to-back games to the Meralco Bolts -- the second of which was a listless 90-68 rout that ended their 2020 campaign.

It also marked the end of San Miguel's dominance of the All-Filipino conference. For five seasons, they have ruled the prestigious tournament behind the dominance of reigning Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo. After winning a third straight All-Filipino crown in 2016, they got to keep the Jun Bernardino trophy.

But there will be a new champion this season as injuries kept San Miguel from defending their title to the best of their abilities. Fajardo didn't even make it to the bubble as he is still recovering from a leg fracture, and SMB lost Terrence Romeo to a shoulder injury after just two games in Clark. Their veterans -- Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, and Alex Cabagnot -- all dealt with various injuries, with Lassiter and Cabagnot both missing games.

Still, the Beermen take pride in their historic run.

"Winning five straight All-Filipino championships is something that I'm proud to be a part of," said Ross, who was the Finals MVP in 2016 and 2017 when they won the titles.

"Thank you for all the support you have given us throughout our run," he added. "See you next conference!"

"I'm so proud of my team for fighting 'til the end," said Von Pessumal, who blossomed into a weapon off the bench for San Miguel this conference. "I love my teammates. Let's get better and prepare for next year."

Nonetheless, Ross also acknowledged that the team is facing an uncertain future.

"Not sure what the future holds for this current version of the Beermen," he admitted.

Chris McCullough, San Miguel's import in the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup, paid tribute to his teammates.

Even Ginebra's Joe Devance, whose Gin Kings lost to SMB in the 2017 Philippine Cup Finals, commended the Beermen and said he looks forward to their return.

"One of the best teams, if not the best team in PBA history," noted Devance. "This SMB team will be back with a vengeance when they all get healthy."

San Miguel is set to leave the PBA bubble for Manila on Monday morning.

