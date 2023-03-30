PVL: Creamline takes All-Filipino crown

Creamline banked on its championship experience to dismantle Petro Gazz in four sets and clinch the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All Filipino title before nearly 12,000 spectators at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

The Cool Smashers dropped the first set before taking the next three en route to an emotional 20-25, 25-20, 25-18 and 25-15 victory in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the finals.

The Angels looked confident at the start of the match, roaring to a 1-0 lead by taking the first set, 25-20. But the Cool Smashers took the next two sets, 25-20 and 25-18, applying intense pressure on Petro Gazz.

It all came crumbling down for the Angels in the fourth set as the Cool Smashers scored attack after attack before copping their sixth PVL crown.

It was Petro Gazz which drew first blood in the best-of-three finals, dragging Creamline to a five-setter 22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 24-26 in Game 1.

But the Cool Smashers forced the Angels to a winner-take-all Game 3 with a nerve-wracking win in Game 2, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 15-6.