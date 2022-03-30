UAAP: Nonoy shines in delayed debut for La Salle

La Salle's Mark Nonoy celebrates after scoring against National University. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Mark Nonoy had to wait to make his debut for De La Salle University, and still played limited minutes when he finally suited up on Tuesday night.

But the speedy guard made sure to maximize every minute, as he sparked the Green Archers' hard-earned triumph against National University at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Nonoy scored 10 of his team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter, seven of which came in a flurry to give La Salle a 49-45 lead. When the Bulldogs tied the count again, Nonoy assisted on back-to-back baskets for their team captain, Justine Baltazar, to put the Green Archers up 53-49 with just four minutes to go.

Fittingly, it was Nonoy who drilled the dagger three-pointer with 3:26 to play that gave them a 56-49 lead.

"Umasa ako sa first game na makakalaro ako," said Nonoy who sat out their game against Adamson University last Saturday over a hamstring issue.

"Ginawa din ng PT (physical therapist) namin and coaches na pahinga muna, kasi para naman sa akin 'yun," added the transferee out of University of Santo Tomas. "Hindi 'yun sa elimination lang."

"Sobrang thankful ako na nakalaro ako ng second game, and thankful din ako kay Coach and sa mga teammates ko na tumulong," he also said.

Nonoy played just 18 minutes and 40 seconds, adding four rebounds, four assists, and three steals to his stat line in the Green Archers' 59-55 win. They are now 2-0 in the men's basketball tournament.

"Para sa aming lahat ang panalo," said Nonoy, the UAAP Season 82 Rookie of the Year.

They play again on Thursday against Far Eastern University.