UAAP: Nonoy, Baltazar steer La Salle past NU

MANILA -- Mark Nonoy and Justine Baltazar partnered to steer De La Salle University past National University (NU), 59-55, Tuesday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The duo orchestrated a massive 14-4 run to push the Green Archers to a 56-49 advantage with 3:27 remaining.

La Salle them smothered the Bulldogs to hold on the lead.

Nonoy and Baltazar each scored 13 points.

Nonoy also had 4 boards, 4 assists, and 3 steals. Baltazar, on the other hand, had seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Mike Malonzo paced NU with 10 points, while Enzo Joson, Jake Figueroa, and John Lloyd Clemente all tallied 9 points each.

La Salle will take on Far Eastern University next on Thursday at 1 p.m., while NU faces University of the Philippines at 4 pm.

Box scores:

DLSU 59 - Baltazar 13, Nonoy 13, Austria 10, Lojera 7, Manuel 6, Nelle 5, Phillips M. 3, Winston 2, Nwankwo 0, Phillips B. 0, Cuajao 0.

NU 55 - Malonzo 10, Joson 9, Clemente 9, Figueroa 9, Mahinay 6, Enriquez 4, Tibayan 4, Gaye 2, Felicilda 2, Galinato 0, Ildefonso 0, Torres 0, Yu 0, Manansala 0, Minerva 0.

Quarter scores: 19-16, 29-30, 42-43, 59-55.