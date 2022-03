From the NCAA Facebook page

San Beda University survived a late-game assault by Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) to hack out an 85-81 win in the NCAA Season 97 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday.

JV Gallego led San Beda with 15 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

The Red Lions climbed to 2-0 for a share of the lead with archrivals Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

The Generals fell to 0-2.

(More details to follow.)