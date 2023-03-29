F2 Logistics finished third in the PVL All-Filipino Conference, in what was Regine Diego's first conference in charge. PVL Media.

MANILA -- F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego wants to wait until the end of the UAAP season before making a recruitment pitch to potential players.

The Cargo Movers wrapped up their campaign in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday night, sweeping the PLDT High Speed Hitters to clinch a third-place finish.

Asked if they intend to recruit new talents for the upcoming conference -- particularly her former players -- Diego was non-committal.

"Ayaw ko manggulo ng player from UAAP pa, kasi I understand, you know, 'yung mga coaches nila, they have to focus," Diego said. "So ayokong mawala sa focus 'yung mga bata."

Before taking the head coaching position in F2 Logistics, Diego previously coached the powerhouse National University (NU) Nazareth School high school program. She was also part of the NU Lady Bulldogs' coaching staff at the collegiate level.

"After UAAP, let's see," Diego said of their recruitment plans. "Hopefully they're healthy enough to continue to the next conference. Hopefully, hopefully."

Ahead of the 2023 season of the PVL, F2 Logistics added Chinnie Arroyo from NU and Myla Pablo from PetroGazz.

According to Diego, they will only take a short rest before resuming their training program in F2 Logistics.

"Kaunting pahinga, but more on training. Kasi nagkaka-spark na at the end of the tunnel, so medyo mas inspired 'yung mga bata na magtuloy-tuloy. So that's very masaya, masarap na feeling for me," the coach said.

