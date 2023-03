Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee. PBA Images

MAYNILA -- Sa kabila ng 18-point lead ng San Miguel Beer nitong Game 3 ng kanilang best-of-five semifinals series, hindi nagpakita ng kahinaang loob ang Barangay Ginebra lalo na ang kanilang starting 5.

Ito ang nakita ni coach Tim Cone kaya hinayaan niya ang core ng Gin Kings na bumabad hanggang dulo kontra sa Beermen.

Umalagwa ang Ginebra sa fourth quarter at kinumpleto ang comeback sa pamamagitan ng game-winning play nina Justin Brownlee at Christian Stanhardinger para masilat ang San Miguel, 87-85.

Dahil dito, nakumpleto nila ang three-game sweep ng Beermen sa kanilang best-of-five series.

"I was ready to give up on that one (3-0 sweep) at various times of the game. But the players wouldn't quit. If I may borrow from coach Sonny (Jaworksi), it's NSD, never-say-die, at its finest," ani Cone.

Aniya, binabantayan daw niya kung may senlayes na susuko na ang kanyang tropa.

"Every timeout, I was looking into their eyes, at their body language to see if they're ready to pack it in and go fight on Friday," kuwento ng coach.

"But I never saw it so I stayed with them. We made a couple of big shots and nice stops and before we knew it, we won the game."

Makakalaban ng Barangay Ginebra sa Finals ang mananalo sa kabilang semifinals series na pinaglalabanan ng TNT Tropang GIGA at Meralco.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.