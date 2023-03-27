PBA: Ginebra's Standhardinger named Player of the Week

Barangay Ginebra forward Christian Standhardinger in action. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra forward Christian Standhardinger is living up to his billing as the frontrunner for Best Player of the Conference honors in the PBA Governors' Cup.

The Filipino-German standout continues to lead the way for the Gin Kings, putting up strong numbers in their semifinals series against San Miguel where they lead 2-0.

He averaged 32.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists to put the Gin Kings on the brink of another Finals appearance, just months after ruling the PBA Commissioners' Cup.

Standhardinger gained the unanimous nod as Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of March 22-26.

His teammate Scottie Thompson, Meralco's Aaron Black and TNT's Roger Pogoy were also considered for the weekly citation being handed out by the group of print and online media regularly covering the PBA beat.

Standhardinger, who was the Best Player of the Conference in the 2019 Governors' Cup, overpowered San Miguel for 33 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a 121-112 Ginebra win in Game 1. He poured it on in Game 2, firing 32 points on top of eight rebounds and seven assists as the Gin Kings crushed the Beermen, 121-103.

The four-time champion has been carrying a heavier load than usual for Ginebra, as the team deals with the absences of LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar.

But Standhardinger was quick to deflect credit for his sensational performances.

"I mean, it's just about playing (good) with my guys. I've been playing with Justin, Scottie and all those guys for 2 and half years now and we're just clicking. That's what coach Tim [Cone] actually said, you build on top of each other and eventually, that's where you go," said the No. 1 pick in the 2017 PBA Draft.

Standhardinger and the Kings go for the jugular against the Beermen this Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

