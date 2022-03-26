Home  >  Sports

Francis Casey Alcantara, Canadian Stevenson fall short in M15 Egypt doubles final

Rosy Mina

Posted at Mar 27 2022 05:57 AM

Francis Casey Alcantara IG
Francis Casey Alcantara in action at the Kunal Patel San Francisco Open 2021. Photo courtesy of Francis Casey Alcantara on Instagram

MANILA – In their second final in Egypt this month, Francis Casey Alcantara of the Philippines and Kelsey Stevenson of Canada finished as runners-up to Petr Bar Biryukov and Marat Sharipov of Russia, 7-6(6), 3-6, 8-10, at the M15 Sharm ElSheikh Futures tournament on Saturday.

Their clash on Court 3 of Soho Square, which lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes, kicked off with holds of serve from both sides.

Bar Biryukov and Sharipov averted an early scare by saving 3 break points in the opening game.

Alcantara and Stevenson saved 3 break points in the 8th game, and the Russians saved 2 break points in the 11th.

Both teams continued to hold serve to level at 6-6 and figured in a tiebreak, which Bar Biryukov and Sharipov opened with an ace.

The Russians raced to a 3-0 lead, and the Filipino-Canadian tandem caught up at 3-3. 

At 5-5, Alcantara and Stevenson held serve to earn a set point. They broke serve in the 13th game for their 2nd set point, and held serve to win the tiebreak at 8-6.

Alcantara and Stevenson began the 2nd set with a 2-0 edge, and Bar Biryukov and Sharipov replied by winning the next 4 games to lead at 4-2.

In the 8th game, the Russians saved 3 break points to advance to 5-3, then broke serve to force a match tiebreak, 6-3.

The 10-point decider saw Bar Biryukov and Sharipov jump to a 7-2 lead.

Alcantara and Stevenson responded to this by claiming the next 5 points to even things at 7-7.

At 8-8, the Russians fought off the resurgence of their opponents by holding serve to earn a match point, then breaking serve to clinch the title, 10-8.

On their way to the final, Alcantara and Stevenson ousted No. 4 seeds Aleksandre Bakshi and Aleksandre Metreveli of Georgia, 3-6, 6-1, 10-7, in the 1st round.

They received a walkover from Kirill Kivattsev and Vitali Shvets of Russia in the quarterfinals, then routed Marco Brugnerotto and Lorenzo Rottoli of Italy, 6-0, 6-2, in the semifinals.

Alcantara also participated in the event’s qualifying draw, where he lost to Jordan Chiu of the United States, 3-6, 3-6, in the 1st round.

The M15 Sharm ElSheikh series of tilts began on February 28, with Alcantara and Stevenson reaching the doubles final of the 1st leg as the No. 2 seeds. 

They lost to top seeds Francesco Vilardo and Samuel Vincent Ruggeri of Italy, 6-2, 5-7, 3-10.

As the No. 3 seeds in the M15 Sharm ElSheikh 2nd leg, Alcantara and Stevenson were defeated by Maximus Jones of Thailand and Volodymyr Uzhylovskyi of Ukraine, 2-6, 3-6, in the 1st round.

They suffered the same fate in the 3rd leg, falling once more to No. 4 seeds Vilardo and Vincent Ruggeri, 5-7, 3-6. 

Alcantara, 30, is the ATP Doubles No. 621 with a career high of No. 257 in 2018.

He is the first Filipino to win a grand slam after clinching the 2009 Australian Open junior boys’ doubles title with Cheng-Peng Hsieh of Chinese Taipei.

In 2019, the Cagayan de Oro native won the Southeast Asian Games men’s doubles gold together with Jeson Patrombon.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Casey Alcantara  