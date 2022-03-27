Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson is on track to win his first ever Best Player of the Conference award. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson is now the top contender for the Best Player of the Conference award, after his all-around brilliance propelled the Gin Kings to the semifinals of the PBA Governors' Cup.

Ranked sixth at the end of the elimination round, Thompson is now second in the BPC race with 36.1 average statistical points (SPs), thanks to per-game numbers of 13.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

NorthPort's Robert Bolick, who led the league in scoring (21.8), assists (8.8) and steals (2.2) in the elimination round, is still at No. 1 with 39.9 SPs. However, his chances of winning the top individual award was dented by the Batang Pier's failure to advance to the playoffs.

Thompson was instrumental in Ginebra's upset of No. 3 TNT Tropang GIGA in the quarterfinals, nearly averaging a triple-double in their two games. He and the Gin Kings currently have a 2-0 lead against the NLEX Road Warriors in their best-of-five semifinals series.

Coming in at third place is Phoenix Super LPG's Matthew Wright (33.6 SPs), NorthPort's Arwind Santos (33.5 SPs), and TNT's Mikey Williams (32.6 SPs).

All three players have already been eliminated from the playoffs, further boosting Thompson's candidacy.

Making up the rest of the Top 10 are: June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel (32.1), Paul Lee of Magnolia (31.9), Kevin Alas of NLEX (31.8), Mark Barroca of Magnolia (30.8) and Jamie Malonzo of NorthPort (29.8).

The BPC winner will be determined by statistics as well as balloting among the players, the sports media, and the PBA Commissioner's Office.

