TNC Pro Team celebrate their win against Echo Philippines. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 9 league-leaders Echo Philippines will have to wait a bit longer to secure a playoffs spot after succumbing to TNC Pro Team in a 2-1 reverse-sweep, Saturday.

Early kills by Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno leveled Echo with a TNC squad banking on heroics by Ben "Benthings" Maglaque in Game 1.

Maximizing the recent game patch, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera's Masha wrought havoc to help his team pull away in the 9th minute, getting away with dealing damage while providing enough sustain for Echo's burst-heavy lineup.

Yawi emerged as the MVP in Game 1, behind a 3/3/6 kill-death-assist (KDA) record. Echo held a huge lead in the first moments of Game 2, thanks to early five kills by Yawi's Natalia and Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales's Phoveus.

TNC at the time kept themselves at bay by securing early-game objective, despite short-handedness in team fights.

Echo looked to put the nail in the coffin by taking down the lord in the 18th minute behind a 17-6 kill lead.

But as Echo were preoccupied with the lord, four TNC players stormed the top lane, with Yawi unable to hold them off.

BennyQT then recalled to the base in an attempt to salvage the game, managing to deplete the health points (HP) of three TNC players, but the base had already taken too much damage.

Jomarie “Escalera” Delos Santos' Natalia drew early kills in Game 3, two of which were on Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno's Ling.

A well-farmed Mark “Kramm” Rusiana then added insult to injury as TNC countered a siege on Robee Bryan "Yasuwo" Pormocille's Beatrix, helping TNC pull away and eventually secure the win.

A sweep by Echo PH could have allowed them to already secure the first playoffs spot in the league this Saturday. They will have to sweep Blacklist International on Sunday if they want to secure the first playoffs spot this week.