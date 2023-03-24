NBA legend Jason Williams. Photo by Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

NBA legend Jason Williams is currently in the Philippines to watch young Pinoy cagers compete in the NBA 3X Philippines.

Williams, nicknamed "White Chocolate", is known for his ball handling and slick behind-the-back passing skills during his heydays in the NBA.

He sat down with local media on Friday to share tips on how to develop good ball handling.

"Just practice, practice enough," said the former NBA All-Rookie First Team. member "If you want to throw behind the back passes or dribble between the legs you have to practice."

"You can't just practice shooting all the time then expect to throw passes between the legs."

Williams, who is on his second visit to the Philippines, became an NBA champion when he teamed up with Shaquille O’Neal and Dwayne Wade in the Miami Heat back in 2006.

He also played for the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic. He retired from competitive basketball in 2011.

Williams said he relishes his visit to the basketball-crazy Philippines.

"It's great, you guys treat me so nice here. The people are nice and the food is great everything is great," he said.

He is also looking forward to see Pinoys participating in live games.

"I'd love to watch basketball and this will be my first time to see a bunch of Filipinos, guys and some girls too, play," said Williams.

The NBA 3X Philippines will return on March 25-26 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City.

The 10th edition of the event will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with more than 160 men's and women's teams, interactive fan activities and authentic NBA entertainment, including performances by the Clutch City Dancers of the Houston Rockets.

