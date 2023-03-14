Jason Williams to headline return of NBA 3X Philippines

NBA legend Jason Williams poses for photographs on a Floating Basketball Court during a promotion event to celebrate the beginning of the NBA India Games 2019 in Mumbai, India, 02 October 2019. Divyakant Solanki, EPA-EFE.

MANILA -- Jason Williams, a member of the 2006 Miami Heat team that won the NBA championship, will headline NBA 3X Philippines on March 25-26 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City.

The NBA announced the development on Tuesday as NBA 3X Philippines makes it return to the country for the first time since 2019.

The 10th edition of the event will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with more than 160 men's and women's teams, interactive fan activities and authentic NBA entertainment, including performances by the Clutch City Dancers of the Houston Rockets.

"I'm excited to visit the Philippines and experience firsthand the passion that Filipinos have for basketball," said Williams in a statement. "Through NBA 3X, I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experiences with the participants as they compete for the tournament's top honors."

NBA 3X Philippines 2023 will stage a preliminary tournament at the PICC Forum Tent in Pasay City on Sunday, March 19, with the top teams in each division advancing to the finals at the SM Mall of Asia. The tournament will consist of divisions for boys (under-19 and open category), girls (under-19 and open category) and a celebrity division featuring local sports personalities.

Registration for the open divisions will be announced on the NBA Philippines Facebook page this week, which will be on a first-come, first-served basis at a cost of P1,000 per team. Participants for both the under-19 and celebrity divisions will be selected by invitation only.

Each participant will receive an NBA 3X jersey and Mountain Dew-branded merchandise.

Williams was selected 7th overall in the 1998 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings and was named to the 1998-99 NBA All-Rookie First Team. He joined the Miami Heat in 2005 and helped the team win its first championship in 2006. He holds career averages of 10.5 points, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals.