RSG Philippines celebrate their Game 1 win against Bren Esports in MPL Season 9. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - RSG Philippines have won two games in a row in Season 9 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League after sweeping Bren Esports, who reverted back to their old lineup in Friday's matchup.

This, as RSG brought back team captain Jiane "Kenji" Villanueva and Clarense Jay “Kousei” Camilo in their starting lineup. Both delivered stellar performances in their latest outing.

Bren reverted to their usual lineup, from the lineup they fielded in when they won against Echo PH in a 2-0 upset last Saturday.

Bren had the upper hand early into Game 1, but RSG were quick to adapt, as Dylan "Light" Catipon's Franco's hooks came through at just the right moments to help flank Bren's damage dealers and pull away to secure Game 1.

Light emerged as the MVP in Game 1, with 8 assists and 2 deaths.

RSG steamrolled over Bren in Game 2, keeping them to just three kills and one turret takedown en route to the flawless win.

SEA Games 2019 gold medalist Kenji secured the MVP honors in Game 1, with his zoning capabilities with Hylos proving to be the catalyst in the dominant victory with five assists.

Meanwhile, Blacklist International notched their first win in 4 games in Season 9 of the the after escaping Nexplay EVOS in a 2-1 thriller, Friday.

Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo returned to the main five as Blacklist secured the crucial win, as the world champions' playoff campaign hung in the balance, even earning the MVP honors in the deciding game with a 0/1/14 KDA record.

Blacklist remain at 6th place in the group standings.