NBA: Devin Booker leads Suns past Heat for 3rd straight win

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball over Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) and forward Kelly Olynyk (9) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Devin Booker scored 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting to lead the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 110-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

The Suns, who took the lead with 5:43 left in the first quarter as part of an early 10-0 run and never trailed again, won their third consecutive game.

Kendrick Nunn led Miami, scoring 17 of his 25 points in the second half and shooting 10 of 19 -- including 5-for-9 from 3-point range -- for the game. But the Heat's struggles maintaining consistency on offense continued as they lost their fourth consecutive game.

Booker was one of five Phoenix players who scored in double figures as the Suns improved to 5-2 since the All-Star break and have won 21 of their past 26 games.

Phoenix shot 50 percent (45-for-90) and 32.4 percent from 3 (12-for-37). The Heat had been allowing 15 3-pointers per game over their previous three games.

Deandre Ayton finished with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and collected 16 rebounds for the Suns.

Jae Crowder played his first game in Miami since departing the Heat in free agency and signing with the Suns. He finished with 13 points and Mikal Bridges had 12 points. Torrey Craig added 10 points off Phoenix's bench.

Chris Paul was the only Phoenix starter to not score in double figures, but finished with eight points and nine assists without a turnover.

Miami shot 41.9 percent (36-for-86) and surpassed 10 3-pointers for the first time during their current skid, making 13 of 36 triples.

But the Suns led by as many as 23 points in the third quarter and took advantage of 13 Heat turnovers, turning them into 17 points.

Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Jimmy Butler totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Avery Bradley (right calf strain), Goran Dragic (lower back spasms), Udonis Haslem (health and safety protocols) and KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) remained out for the Heat. Abdel Nader (right knee soreness) sat out for the Suns.



