Volleyball: Manilla Santos to skip upcoming PVL season

MANILA, Philippines -- Manilla Santos will not play for Choco Mucho in the upcoming season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), the veteran player announced on Monday night.

Santos, 34, came out of retirement in August 2019 to play for the Flying Titans, a decade since she led De La Salle University to the UAAP Season 71 championship.

However, she won't get to suit up in the PVL's first season as a professional league.

"Ate Illa here. Sad ako, hindi ako makakasama this season," Santos said in a video posted on her Instagram account. "But alam niyo 'yan guys, full support ako sa inyo this coming PVL 2021."

In the caption of her post, Santos said: "A big thank you to my Choco Mucho Flying Titans family for helping me get back in the volleyball league."

"For the past years, I've always dreamt of being back on the court and playing the sport that is really close to my heart, and you guys made it possible for me. I might not be able to join this upcoming Premiere Volleyball League conference, but my heart will always support you guys!" she also said.

Santos also added "#24 signing off" to her post, but it was not immediately clear if the La Salle legend was making a formal retirement.

Choco Mucho did not make the Final 4 in Santos' lone conference with the team, compiling a 6-10 win-loss record in the 2019 PVL Open Conference.

The PVL did not hold a competition in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last November, they turned professional.

The league is looking to open its first pro season in May in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

