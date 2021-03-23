NCAA will push through with Season 96

MANILA, Philippines -- The NCAA intends to push through with its 96th season in the coming weeks, with at least two events to be held virtually as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise.

Fr. Vic Calvo of host school Colegio de San Juan de Letran, the chairman of the NCAA Management Committee, said Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum that they will "definitely" push through.

"I know na ito 'yung itatanong niyo, kung kailan… Malapit na. Mga few weeks or days na lang, we're going to start the season," he added.

Given the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA cannot hold a full slate of events. But Calvo guaranteed that they can hold at least two sports through virtual platforms -- chess and taekwondo.

"Right now, on the safer side of things, we have chess, kasi online naman 'yun," said Calvo. "And taekwondo, we have some poomsae and other online taekwondo competitions. This is in coordination with the PTA, the Philippine Taekwondo Association."

The NCAA initially planned to hold its four mandatory sports -- basketball, volleyball, swimming, and athletics. At that moment, they are still studying their options for the staging of basketball, volleyball, and beach volleyball.

The league cancelled its Season 85 in March 2020 due to the public health crisis.

This story will be updated.