Photo from UAAP Media Bureau



MANILA -- Adamson University finished the first round of eliminations of the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament with its first win.

On Wednesday, the Falcons arrested their six-game slide with a sweep over winless University of the Philippines (UP), 25-16, 25-19, 25-22, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Falcons improved their record to 1-6 for seventh place, while pushing the Fighting Maroons to the bottom of the standings with a 0-7 card.

Evander Novillo led Adamson with 11 points, while Mark Coguimbal and Jude Aguilar added 17 combined markers.

After a convincing 2-0 lead, Adamson got a threat from UP, who held onto the lead, 19-15, off an error.

But the Falcons rallied back with a mini 4-0 run capped by ball swipe of Novillo to knot the game at 20.

Tied at 22, Adamson broke away after an error from UP's Louis Gamban before Novillo scored back-to-back aces to end the match in three sets.

No one from UP scored in double digits with Angelo Lagando leading the team with just nine markers.