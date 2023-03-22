PBA: Hollis-Jefferson's triple double propels TNT to semis

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Rondae Hollis-Jefferson dished out his first triple double in the PBA to tow Talk 'N Text past Phoenix Super LPG, 132-105, and into the Governors Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

Hollis-Jefferson got his game going in the second half and eventually finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals.

The Tropang GIGA carried a twice-to-beat advantage thus needing only to beat the Fuel Masters once in their quarterfinals series.



Roger Pogoy top-scored with 25, even as Jayson Castro finished with 20 points. Glenn Khobuntin, meanwhile, fired five triples to tally 19 points and four assists.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa admitted they were frustrated against a gritty Fuel Masters side in the first half.

“We're expecting too much from ourselves, thinking Phoenix is a pushover but they are not. When we could not get the lead, everyone was frustrated,” he said.

“We needed to push the frustrated level down. We cannot play frustrated basketball and they just needed to calm down, pick their spots and play their game.”

TNT eventually pulled away from a slim 66-64 halftime advantage to a 100-83 gap. The Tropang GIGA never looked back since.

DaVaughn Maxwell scored 23 points for Phoenix, but their catalyst Encho Serrano could only muster nine markers.

