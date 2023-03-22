MLV group eyes Australia training for Zamboanga Valientes

The Zamboanga Valientes. Photo courtesy of the ABL.

Team owners are planning to send the Zamboanga Valientes to a training camp in Australia following its successful stint in the recent Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup open.

Mike Venezuela of MLV Accounting and part owner of the team, believes they can still unlock the potential of the Valientes by giving them overseas exposure.

“We need this so the local players’ skills and talents will be developed to their fullest potential,” said Venezuela.

“It is our way of giving back to the basketball community.”

The Valientes, the first city-based club to join the ASEAN Basketball League, finished fourth in the ABL Invitational.

With the help of former NBA champion Mario Chalmers and veteran import Renaldo Balkman, they were able to pull off an upset against Hong Kong in the eliminations.

They also beat the McDavid Zampen in the finals to cop the 2023 Pilipinas Vismin Super Cup Open Championship.

The Valientes is co-owned by the Navarro sports clan in Zamboanga, represented by team owner Rolando “Junnie” Navarro.

The Navarros supported several Zamboanga-based athletes including Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial and former world bantamweight contender Jonas Sultan.

“We can show to the whole world we are world-class. We need to inspire our nation especially during these difficult times that is why we support sports activities close to their hearts,” said Venezuela.

The Valientes are also familiar with the Australian community where they won the Australian 3X3 Champions League.

