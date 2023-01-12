ABL: Zamboanga Valientes unstoppable vs Bangkok Tigers

From the ABL Basketball Facebook page

The Zamboanga Valientes blew past the Bangkok Tigers en route to a trouble free 118-73 win in the second leg of the 2023 ABL Invitational on Thursday at Hi-Test Arena in Batam, Indonesia.

Antonio Hester led the Valientes balanced attack with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.

James Kuwekutye and Rudy Lingganay added 20 markers each for Zamboanga, which led by as much as 47 points over the hapless Tigers.

Ryan Smith took down 24 big rebounds to go with his 17 points, Jeremy Arthur added 13 points while John Amores and Jeffry Bernardo fired 10 points apiece.

The Valientes now hold a 3-2 record in the Invitational the first took place in Singapore.

The Tigers, led by Jose Nouchanthavong's 16 markers, managed to put up a fight in the first period where they led by 4 points.

But Hester and the Valientes stepped on the gas midway in the second period for a 17-point breakaway at the half.

The gap widened to 47 points in the payoff period where Bangkok only mustered to score 7.