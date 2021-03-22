PBA: Rain or Shine ink deals with rookies Santillan, Johnson, Asistio

Rain or Shine rookies Santi Santillan, Franky Johnson, and Anton Asistio.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters officially signed three of the rookies that they selected in the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft on Monday afternoon.

Agent Marvin Espiritu of EMBM confirmed to ABS-CBN News that Leonard "Santi" Santillan inked a three-year deal with the franchise.

Rain or Shine took Santillan with the fifth overall pick in the draft, adding him to a frontline that also features veteran big man Beau Belga.

Meanwhile, second round picks Franky Johnson and Anton Asistio signed for two years and one year, respectively.

The Elasto Painters took Johnson with the fifth pick of the second round, while Asistio was the 10th pick.

Both Santillan and Johnson elevated their profiles with their performances in the FIBA 3x3 circuit, while Asistio played in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) after a championship-laden career in Ateneo de Manila University.

The three will join a Rain or Shine team that last month welcomed a new coach in Chris Gavina, who takes the place of longtime mentor Caloy Garcia.

Rain or Shine also took Andrei Caracut with the 11th pick of the second round, Kenneth Mocon in the third round, RJ Argamino in the fourth round, and Philip Manalang in the fifth round before passing in the sixth.