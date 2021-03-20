MPBL: Davao Occidental wins Game 3, on verge of clinching Lakan title

Davao Occidental-Cocolife defeated San Juan-Go for Gold 66-58 in Game 3 of the MPBL Lakan Season finals to take a 2-1 series lead Saturday at Subic Convention Center.

Billy Robles, who ended up injuring his ankle with 5 minutes to go, led the Tigers with 13 points to bring Davao Occidental closer to winning the national title.

Davao Occidental led by as many as 14 points, but San Juan battled back to within 3 points, 56-53, following John Wilson's trey with 6:47 to go.

But the Tigers were able to keep the Knights at bay.

Game 4 is at 4 p.m. on Sunday.