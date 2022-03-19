Unlike the previous editions of the World Slasher Cup, this year’s event will be staged minus the usual loud atmosphere. Handout

The World Slasher Cup, considered the “Olympics of Cockfighting,” will be returning to Araneta Coliseum after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

But unlike the previous editions of the Cup, this year’s event will be staged minus the usual loud atmosphere.

Dong Lamoste, the Cup’s derby coordinator, said sabongeros won’t have to yell out their bets this time as per IATF regulations.

“Malaking pagbabago kasi galing tayo sa pandemic so cashless transaction na,” he said.

“Ang sabong nating ngayon tahimik na. Walang taong magsisigawan sa loob ng arena, tapos maglalagay na lang kami ng betting kiosks at machines at doon na magkakaroon ng pustahan.”

He added the bettors my also place their bets online. All they have to do is register through an online portal available at the Big Dome.

When asked about the controversy involving online sabong, Lamoste said organizers have safety features in place to prevent underaged individuals from betting.

For one, there will no livestreaming of the event.

Bettors will also have to personally visit the area to place their bets.

“Ang traditional sabong talaga, kapag dito ka sa loob ng venue hindi pwede ang 18 and below. May mga guwardiya sila titignan ang ID at kapag nakitang bata kayo pasensya na lang,” Lamoste said.

“Sa online betting hihingan din sila ng ID online para makita kung legit na pwedeng pumusta.”

More than 100 breeders are expected to participate in the weeklong event on March 21 to 28, with the Grand Finals on March 28.

Bettors must bring their vaccination card before entering the area.