MANILA – The Philippines National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) found several key additions in the men’s volleyball team as they named on Saturday a new head coach and three Filipino-American athletes.

PNVF introduced to the media Brazilian coach Sergio Veloso as the new tactician of the national team, as the country gears up for the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia.

Veloso, an FIVB consultant, will be working hand-and-hand with the team’s previous interim coach Odjie Mamon.

“I am so happy and the first time I've been in the Philippines and I'm excited for this opportunity. I work in the volleyball as a coach for 30 years. This opportunity to improve, help the Philippine volleyball is part of the program of the international volleyball federation,” he said at a press conference in Pasay City.

According to Veloso, he saw good potential with the Philippine men’s team, who won a silver in the 2019 SEA Games.

“I’m so proud 'cause I know Philippines have very potential…I think we can do a very good job. These two days that I'm here, I can see this. Players show me good manners. And these are important,” he continued.

Joining Veloso in the national team are Steven Rotter, Michael Vicente, and Cyrus de Guzman – all Fil-Am players recruited by the Fil-Nation Select founded by Cris Gopez.

Rotter, who has been playing the AMC-Cotabato Spikers in the Spikers’ Turf, is a 6’6” opposite spiker from La Palma, California.

He said he is excited to be part of the national team despite having big adjustments to stay in the Philippines.

“I'm having a blast. It's my first time leaving the United States and be on my own. I don't have anyone to rely on aside from myself and my teammates, my coaches. Big adjustment. We're still trying to figure out what to do in our down time,” Rotter said.

“Practices [are] getting us going. I'm just excited to be part of this organization, to be part of Fil-Am, Philippine volleyball. I'm just excited to show what we can do.”

The team will also get the services of Vicente, a 6'3” wing spiker from San Jose, California who played in the NCAA Division I.

“Training has been really good. We're taking a little bit of time and we get this,” he said.

Adding more height to the national team is De Guzman, a 6’6” middle blocker from New York.

The three Fil-Am players have been working their chemistry with the local players for two weeks already.

“Connecting with the guys have been sometimes challenging but we're picking it up pretty easy,” Vicente admitted.

Asked about their goal with the Philippine team, the highly-touted spikers are eyeing to lead the country for the elusive SEA Games gold medal in the men’s division.

“That's our priority right now (to win gold). We want to help the team and better the team whether we're on the court or off the court. Our priority is getting the gold for the Philippines,” Vicente continued.

Last February, the PNVF bared the men’s pool members which featured new faces as most of the veteran players of the national team begged off.

Joshua Umandal, Rex Intal, Jade Disquitado, Lloyd Josafat, Rwenzmel Taguibolos, Leo Ordiales, Jau Umandal, Vince Lorenzo, Jay Dela Noche, Madz Gampong, Kim Dayandante, Jelex Mendiola, Vince Mangulabnan, Edward Camposano, Jayvee Sumagaysay and Noel Kampton were part of the list.

The country’s top spikers, Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo, will not be suiting up the tri-colors.

In the last edition of SEA Games, the men’s team settled for fifth place in Vietnam.



