Volleyball: Men's national team set for camp in Taiwan

Members of the national men’s volleyball pool pose for an official photo. Photo courtesy of the PNVF.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine men's national volleyball team will hold a ten-day training camp in Taiwan starting on February 15, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced on Sunday.

The national team pool held its first day of training at the University of Santo Tomas Quadricentennial Pavilion, with 13 players attending.

Present on Day 1 were: Jade Disquitado, Lloyd Josafat, Rex Intal, Rwenzmel Taguibolos, Leo Ordiales, Joshua Umandal, Vince Lorenzo, Jay Rack Dela Noche, Madzlan Gampong, Kim Dayandante, Jelex Mendiola, Vince Mangulabnan and Edward Camposano.

Excused from training were Jayvee Sumagaysay and Noel Kampton, who were attending official business.

Odjie Mamon is the interim head coach of the national men's volleyball team, having taken over after Dante Alinsunurin was relieved of his duties earlier this year. Mamon, who also coaches the UST Tiger Spikers and AMC Cotabato, will call the shots for the squad until after the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

According to the PNVF, the men's national team will play tune-up matches with four professional clubs during their training camp in Taiwan. The camp is held in partnership with the Chinese-Taipei Volleyball Association.

A handful of players who were part of the squad that won a historic silver medal in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila are not part of the pool, including Marck Espejo and Bryan Bagunas.