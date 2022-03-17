National team Sibol's athletes pose for a photo after kicking off its SEA Games campaign. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- National esports team Sibol seeks to attain the same kind of recognition enjoyed by Gilas Pilipinas as it kicks off its Southeast Asian Games campaign.

In a press conference held in Mandaluyong, Thursday, Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) interim executive director Marlon Marcelo said they wanted Sibol to be as big as the national basketball team when it competes in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

"Of course, ang mga 'lodi' natin sa basketball, we wanted to be like them, we wanted to be as big as them. 'Pag sinabi natin Sibol, Philippine team 'yon. 'Pag sinabi natin Sibol, magaling. 'Pag sinabing Sibol, masipag. 'Yan ang pangarap ng PESO and, of course, 'yun ang pangarap na gusto nating i-push sa campaign na ito," Marcelo said.

The Philippines will field in teams for League of Legends (PC); League of Legends: Wild Rift (male and female); CrossFire, Arena of Valor, Playersunknown Battlegrounds (individual, team) FreeFire and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Unlike the 2019 SEA Games, teams were chosen through team-based qualifiers. Fifty-five athletes were chosen, and nine coaches were tapped.

This was the "best option" to select representatives as the COVID-19 pandemic continued, Sibol overall head coach Ralph "Leathergoods" Llabres said.

"Most of the teams actually that are participating now for the Philippines are actually number 1 teams in the region already. So it was already a smart decision for us. Kasi kahit walang baguhin sa kanila, we're already proven na sila ang best," Llabres said.

The teams are currently training in the Bren Esports Facility in Makati, where a strict training regimen is followed. Sibol general manager Leo "Jab" Escutin said they wanted to make sure to provide ample support to the team.

"These athletes are very professional. They have a strict regimen that enables them to win consistently in their field. So these athletes do not only play all day and all night. They have training sessions, they study their craft on a daily basis so they could win," Escutin said.

Sibol also revealed its kit for the upcoming SEA Games, which features Filipino textile patterns.

Sibol’s kit for 2022 incorporates Filipino textile patterns, as a representation of unity across all gamers, while keeping things “simple and fresh.” @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/4nuR7sOmJb — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) March 17, 2022

Dani Rogacion, founder and lead designer of Overdrive Esports, said the jersey design is a representation of unity across all gamers.

"We want to be reminded of how united we are in gaming, so to visualize that, we wanted to try to incorporate different textiles to this artwork," Rogacion, who helped formulate the jersey design, said.

"With players coming from different regions, different games, we wanted to show na we're one country and we want to show it through our jerseys as well," Rogacion added.

The Philippines won three gold medals when it hosted the pilot esports tournament in San Juan City, and also had one bronze and one silver medal in its haul.

Llabres said they are expecting 70 percent of the athletes to get podium finishes in their respective tournaments.

"Unfortunately some of the games aren't as big in the Philippines so our exposure is a little low. But we're still expecting the best and we're still going to support everybody as much as we can," Llabres said.

The SEA Games esports tournament will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam from May 13 to 22.