PVL: PetroGazz fends off BaliPure in 4 sets

The PetroGazz Angels are off to a winning start in the PVL Open Conference. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The PetroGazz Angels survived late errors to take down BaliPure in four sets, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, in their first game of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Thursday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas scored the final point off the hands of Rap Aguilar, giving Petro Gazz the early lead in Pool B of the conference. She finished with 10 points to earn Player of the Game honors.

"Nag-focus lang kami sa laro namin, and nag-adjust kung ano dapat i-adjust, at nilaro lang namin kung anong nilalaro ng bawat isa dapat," the veteran said afterward.

The Angels had an advantage in all skills, with more attacks (49-44), blocks (11-7), and service aces (10-2) than the Purest Water Defenders. Grethcel Soltones, Rem Palma, and MJ Phillips each had 12 points for the Angels, who completed the victory in an hour and 48 minutes.

PetroGazz cruised in the opening set and still won comfortably in the second, but their errors -- particularly from the service line -- allowed the Water Defenders to surge ahead in Set 3. BaliPure had an 18-12 advantage and appeared headed for a big win before the Angels' net defense sparked their rally.

Phillips and Myla Pablo came up with big blocks against Janine Marciano and Aguilar, putting the Angels within two points, 22-20. Hits by Marciano and Bern Flora pushed them to set point, 25-21, but Nicole Tiamzon nailed back-to-back kills to give the Angels a lifeline.

Unfortunately for PetroGazz, their rally fell short as Tiamzon committed an attack fault in the final rally of the set.

They seized control of Set 4, thanks to Soltones, who scored three straight service aces to turn a relatively slim 17-14 lead into a commanding 20-14 advantage. They led, 23-17, off a power tip by Palma, but BaliPure scored four of the next five points -- three of which were off PetroGazz's errors.

With the Angels clinging to a 24-21 lead, BaliPure appeared to have further trimmed the deficit when they turned back an attack by Soltones. Libero Bang Pineda was there to save the day, however, as she controlled the second ball and passed it to Maizo-Pontillas whose attack proved too powerful for Aguilar to handle.

Marciano led BaliPure with 19 points on 15 kills, three blocks and an ace, while Casugod scored for of her 11 points on blocks.