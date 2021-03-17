MMA: Thanks to Team Lakay, Jenelyn Olsim confident in ONE debut

Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- ONE Warrior Series product Jenelyn Olsim is feeling upbeat ahead of her ONE Championship main roster debut at ONE: Fists of Fury III, where she faces Maira Mazar of Brazil in a strawweight match.

The bout, which features Olsim against the fifth-ranked fighter in the division, takes place in a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore scheduled for broadcast this Friday night, March 19.

"It's my first time on the big stage, and I feel both excited and nervous. I've worked with Team Lakay for a while now, and since joining the team, everything has changed for me," said Olsim.

In Team Lakay, Olsim gets to work with some of the country's best, including former two-time ONE lightweight world champion Eduard "Landslide" Folayang and reigning ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio.

Under the tutelage of renowned coach Mark Sangiao, Olsim said she has completely transformed herself as a fighter, and now understands what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

"I'm very fortunate to be working with a team that will help me perform at my best on that big stage. I've learned a lot from everyone, not just in sharpening my technique, but also the kind of work ethic required to make it to the top. There's a level of professionalism in training with Team Lakay, and a champion's mindset," said Olsim.

"In Team Lakay, champions are not born, they are made. I've seen how iron sharpens iron, and how we can work together to improve our skills. It's a privilege for me to train under my very experienced brothers and learn from them. They've reached the top already, so there's a lot I can learn," she added.

As she is just making her debut, Olsim said a shot at the title isn't on her mind at the moment. Instead, she is completely focused on her opponent.

Olsim believes she has the right game plan heading into the biggest fight of her young career so far.

"I've seen and studied her fights. She is definitely a good fighter. Her biggest strength is her experience, but I'm not worried about that. I'm coming into this fight prepared. I'll use my weapons to beat her. For now, all I can say is that she's a good fighter, and we'll see what happens when we face each other in the Circle," she said.

ONE: Fists of Fury III is the third and final installment in the "Fists of Fury" event series.

In the main event, ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel defends his belt against No. 2 contender Mustapha Haida, while ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet "JT" Todd begins her quest for a second belt by taking on the No. 4-ranked Alma Juniku in Muay Thai in the co-main event.

Related video: