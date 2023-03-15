Home  >  Sports

PBA: Cameron Clark fires 45 pts as San Miguel claims twice-to-beat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2023 08:01 PM

PBA Images.
SMB import Cameron Clark dunks the ball against NLEX in their PBA Governors' Cup game at the PhilSports Arena on March 15, 2023. PBA Images.

MANILA -- San Miguel Beer secured itself a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals via a hard-fought 120-106 win over NLEX in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

Cameron Clark dished out an all-around performance with a career-high 45 points to go with his 17 rebounds and three assists.

The Beermen improved to 8-2 as their joined TNT and Barangay Ginebra in the top four teams going to the playoffs.

NLEX dropped to 7-4 for a tie for fourth with the Meralco Bolts and the Magnolia Hotshots. 

Their loss automatically gave Meralco the remaining twice-to-beat bonus due to superior quotient.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

Read More:  basketball   PBA   PBA Governors' Cup   NLEX Road Warriors   San Miguel Beermen  

BRAND NEWS