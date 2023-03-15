SMB import Cameron Clark dunks the ball against NLEX in their PBA Governors' Cup game at the PhilSports Arena on March 15, 2023. PBA Images.

MANILA -- San Miguel Beer secured itself a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals via a hard-fought 120-106 win over NLEX in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

Cameron Clark dished out an all-around performance with a career-high 45 points to go with his 17 rebounds and three assists.

The Beermen improved to 8-2 as their joined TNT and Barangay Ginebra in the top four teams going to the playoffs.

NLEX dropped to 7-4 for a tie for fourth with the Meralco Bolts and the Magnolia Hotshots.

Their loss automatically gave Meralco the remaining twice-to-beat bonus due to superior quotient.

(More details to follow.)

