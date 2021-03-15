After G League stint, Jalen Green determined to become a 2-way force in NBA

Jalen Green (4) of Team Ignite looks on during the game against the Erie BayHawks in this February 17, 2021 file photo. Juan Ocampo, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Having impressed in his campaign for Team Ignite in the NBA G League, Filipino-American guard Jalen Green is looking forward to some time off before taking the next steps in his path to the NBA.

Green and Team Ignite exited the G League bubble after falling to top-seeded Raptors 905, 127-102, in the first round of the playoffs last week.

Despite their early exit, it was still an impressive campaign for the 19-year-old Green, who averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game in the regular season. In his lone playoff game, Green put up a career-best 30 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

"I'm gonna go see my momma and my little sister," Green said of his next move after the G League season. "I'm gonna take a little break from basketball, recover, take care of my body."

Team Ignite coach Brian Shaw believes Green exceeded expectations with his performances in the G League bubble, where he emerged as their leading scorer while growing as a defender and playmaker as the season progressed.

For Green, the experience was crucial to his development especially as he learned to deal with the pace and physicality of the game.

"The biggest thing I learned is to have that next shot, next play mentality," said Green, who traces his roots to the Philippines through his mother.

"In high school, I'd get down on myself and frustrated, and it would be a problem. But out here, you gotta have that next play, or people are gonna eat you alive," he explained. "I'm just gonna take everything I learned here, going to the next chapter."

"I've learned a lot, I got a lot of knowledge from the vets, the coaches, from playing here, from being off the court. So I'm just gonna take everything and just carry it along with me."

Projected as a top five pick in the upcoming NBA Rookie Draft, Green wants to showcase all facets of his game once he gets to the NBA.

"I do want to be a two-way player at the next level, and that's something that I look forward to doing," said Green. "I'm just gonna keep getting more knowledge, keep asking questions, and keep building myself."

Shaw has been adamant that offense won't be an issue for Green, who is a proven scorer at every level he's played in. It is his playmaking and defense that the coach sought to work on, and Shaw believes that Green's work ethic will help him grow in those aspects of the game.

"He played in every practice. Going all the way back to August, he never missed a day. So, you know, as the saying goes, sometimes your best ability is availability," Shaw said of Green. "So when you see, like LeBron (James) and guys like that over the years who break records… the reason why they're able to be in the position where they can break records and do things like that is because they're always there, night in and night out."

"When the games are being played, when they're practicing. They don't take days off, and he didn't take a day off," he added.

