Jalen Green's 30 points not enough as Raptors 905 ousts Ignite

A career-best outing from Jalen Green was not enough to keep Team Ignite's run going in the NBA G League.

The young squad fell to the top-seeded Raptors 905, 127-102, in the first round of the G League playoffs on Monday at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida (Tuesday in Manila).

Green produced 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting, along with seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in 41 minutes of playing time.

But Ignite played catch-up for most of the game, falling behind by 20 points, 81-61, early in the third quarter. A late flurry by Green made it a more manageable 98-85 deficit heading into the final frame.

They cut the Raptors' lead down to 12 points, 100-88, early in the fourth quarter, but it was as close as Ignite would get. Raptors 905 pulled away anew as the young team ran out of gas down the stretch.

Ignite was playing without their other top prospect in Jonathan Kuminga. Bobby Brown (15 points) was their next-leading scorer, while Daishen Nix and Amir Johnson added 11 points each.

Henry Ellenson led the top-seeded Raptors 905 with 35 points, while Nik Stauskas added 23 points and six rebounds. Matt Morgan had 25.

Ignite made the playoffs after routing the Austin Spurs, 127-92, in their last game of the regular season. They had won their lone regular season game against Raptors 905, 113-105, with Green scoring 21 points.

