Team Ignite secures last playoff berth with rout of Austin Spurs

Jalen Green #4 and Daishen Nix #1 of Team Ignite looks on before the game on March 6, 2021 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida. Juan Ocampo, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Jalen Green and Team Ignite are headed to the NBA G League playoffs after an impressive 127-92 demolition of the Austin Spurs, Saturday at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida (Sunday in Manila).

Entering the day, Ignite not only had to beat Austin in order to make the playoffs. Oklahoma City Blue also had to lose its own game against the Santa Cruz Warriors, and things fell into place for the young squad as the Warriors took a 113-103 win.

Ignite then took care of business, with five players scoring in double digits in the comfortable victory.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Green had 18 points, four rebounds and two assists, while Isaiah Todd had a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds. Daishen Nix had an all-around performance of 12 points, nine assists, and six boards.

It was NBA veteran Amir Johnson who anchored the victory for Ignite, as he made all 12 of his field goals en route to 27 points.

"This may be the most complete and best game that we played in the bubble, offensively and defensively," said Ignite coach Brian Shaw after the game.

"We did it when it counted, against a team where we were the underdog. But we came out with that fighting spirit, and saved our best game when we needed it the most," he added.

Ignite took a 29-19 lead after the opening frame and never let up. They shot 56% from the field, including 46% from long range, while limiting Austin to just 40% shooting.

The Spurs entered the game already assured of a playoff spot.

Ignite will play the top-seeded Raptors 905 in the knockout playoffs on Monday, March 8. They won their lone regular season meeting against Raptors 905, 113-105, with Green scoring 21 points in the win.

Austin, which plays fourth seeded Delaware in the playoffs, was led by Quinndary Weatherspoon with 22 points.