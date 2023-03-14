UAAP juniors: FEU-Diliman takes Game 1 against Adamson

The FEU Baby Tamaraws are one win away from their first UAAP juniors title since Season 79. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University-Diliman drew first blood and defeated Adamson University in the best-of-3 Finals of the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament, after an 85-74 win in Game 1 on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

After halftime, the Baby Tams mounted a massive comeback after falling behind by 11 points in the second period. They outscored the Baby Falcons 21-9 in the third quarter to take a 60-59 lead entering the final canto.

"Yung first na nilaro namin, hindi pang-playoffs eh. Yun ang sinabi ko sa kanila sa halftime na maglaro kami na pang-playoff. Feeling ko ramdam nila yung panalo nila noong Final Four," said FEU-Diliman coach Allan Albano.

"Mabuti na lang at nag-respond yung mga players sa second half. They did their best na manalo rito pero hindi pa rin ako satisfied as a playoff game or championship game. Yung intensity nila kulang," he added.

Kirby Mongcopa led the Baby Tams with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 8 assists. FEU-Diliman's Luke Felipe had 14 points, five boards, and two steals, JR Pasaol and Jedric Daa each had 13 points, and Dwyne Miranda had 10 points, eight boards, and two assists.

VJ Pre gave FEU-Diliman the lead for good with 1:21 left in the third quarter, as his layup off a Pasaol assist made it 58-57. The Baby Tamaraws never looked back from there.

Peter Rosillo led the Baby Falcons with 19 points and 5 rebounds, while Carlo Bonzalida had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

This is the first time in Season 85 that the Baby Falcons lost to the Baby Tamaraws.

The Baby Tamaraws, who are vying for their first UAAP title since Season 79, are bracing for a massive Adamson University comeback in Game 2 on March 17, 4pm. If the Baby Falcons are successful in their comeback, Game 3 of the finals will be held on March 21, 2pm, at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

-- Bryan Gadingan, ABS-CBN News Intern

The Scores:

FEU-D (85) -- Mongcopa 20, Felipe 14, Pasaol 13, Daa 13, Miranda 10, Pre 8, Cabonilas 7, Salangsang 0, Bautista 0, Pascual 0.

AdU (74) -- Rosillo 19, Bonzalida 18, Reyes 15, Edding 9, Medina 6, Abayon 3, Garcia 2, Mepaña 2, Sajili 0.

Quarterscores: 25-23, 39-50, 60-59, 85-74.