PBA: Blackwater loads up with Torralba, Andre Paras in 2nd, 3rd rounds

Former De La Salle guard Joshua Torralba went to Blackwater in the second round of the PBA Rookie Draft. Handout photo

MANILA - With no picks in the first round, the Blackwater Elite loaded up in the second and third rounds of the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft on Sunday night.

Barangay Ginebra opened the second round by selecting Brian Enriquez, a Filipino-American guard who initially planned to play one season with University of the East but changed his plans upon the cancellation of UAAP Season 83.

The Gin Kings acquired the 13th overall pick in a trade that sent Jerrick Balanza to NorthPort.

Blackwater owned the second and third picks of the second round, and they used it to take University of the East's Rey Mark Acuno and De La Salle University's Joshua Torralba.

Torralba played for the Green Archers until 2016 before returning to the United States. He last played for Makati in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Alaska took Taylor Browne with the fourth pick of the second round, followed by Rain or Shine selecting 3x3 star Franky Johnson with the fifth pick. Phoenix Super LPG then took Nicholas Demusis and La Salle guard Aljun Melecio with back-to-back picks.

With the eighth pick of the second round, NLEX took Universty of the Philippines swingman David Murrell, while Far Eastern University's Alec Stockton went to Alaska with the ninth pick.

With back to back picks, Rain or Shine selected Anton Asistio of Ateneo and Andre Caracut of La Salle with the 10th and 11th picks. NorthPort wrapped up the second round by taking Mark Olayon with the 12th pick.

To open the third round, TerraFirma took Dhon Reverente, followed by NorthPort selecting Loren Brill.

After playing in the D-League, Andre Paras is now part of the Blackwater Bossing. PBA Media Bureau

Blackwater then shored up their frontcourt by taking Andre Paras with the third pick of the third round. The son of former rookie-MVP Benjie Paras, Andre plied his trade in the PBA D-League with AMA where he was a regular double-double machine.

NLEX took Antonio Bonsubre, followed by Rain or Shine taking Kenneth Mocon. Magnolia picked former UE forward RR de Leon with the sixth pick, and Alaska took San Sebastian gunner RK Ilagan with the seventh pick of the third round.

San Miguel made its first pick of the afternoon by taking Allen Enriquez, followed by Meralco's selection of John Yasa. Phoenix Super LPG took Reymar Caduyac, who played for Topex Robinson in Lyceum. TNT then took Michael Simmonds with the 11th pick, before Barangay Ginebra passed on the 12th pick to wrap up their draft.