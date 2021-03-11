Football: Schröck re-signs with United City Football Club

Stephan Schröck will be back for the United City Football Club (UCFC) for the upcoming season of the Philippines Football League.

According to the Philippines Football League (PFL) holders, the Filipino-German midfielder will continue being their team captain for at least 3 years.

"Every team needs leadership and a strong Captain and UCFC is proud to have one of the finest in the world of football on its roster for at least the next 3 seasons," said the UCFC through its social media account.

The announcement came a day after the UCFC said that their ace striker Bienvenido Marañón has also extended his playing contract.

The sought-after midfielder Schröck has been playing locally for United City since 2016, back when the team was still known as Ceres Negros. He is also a mainstay of the Philippine national football team.

With the signing, this means Schröck will join Marañón in leading the team in the AFC Champions League.

It will be the first time for any Philippine club to play in the competition.

More signings are expected in the coming days for the defending PFL champions.

Besides signing Schröck and Marañón, United City also announced the return of Miggy Clarino, Tristan Robles, Florencio Badelic, Jr., Jordan Jarvis, Sean Kane, Pocholo Bugas, Angelo Marasigan, Hikaru Minegishi, Mike Ott, and Arnie Pasinabo, Jr.

