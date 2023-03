Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- The De La Salle Lady Spikers continued their winning ways as they trampled the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball Tournament.

The undefeated Lady Spikers appeared to be unthreatened the entire match against the Lady Tamaraws to book a 25-16, 25-18, 25-21, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City Wednesday.

La Salle raised its perfect record to 5-0 to strengthen its hold on the top spot while FEU slid to 2-3.

Full story to follow.