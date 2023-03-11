Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Omega Esports are back to their winning ways after sweeping TNC Pro Team, 2-0, to close the first half of their MPL Season 11 on a winning note at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Duane "Kelra" Pillas flirted with a savage, singlehandedly taking down all of TNC Pro Team's players as Omega defended their base in the 23rd minute of Game 2 to seal the sweep.

It could've been his fourth career savage -- if he killed all five heroes at a given time.

Kelra had 7 kills to go with 4 assists using Moskov, capitalizing on the hero's comeback capabilities to lock in the 2-0 win.

Omega will end the first half of the season at 7th place, with a 2-5 win-loss record.

TNC will stay at the bottom of the standings, as they face Nexplay EVOS on Friday next week.