Golf: Malixi back in the hunt in AsPac amateur tilt

Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi. PSC/POC Pool Photo.

Rianne Malixi wheeled back into contention midway through the Women's Amateur Asia Pacific Championship through a five-under 67 on Friday at Singapore Island Country Club.

Hong Kong's Sophie Han shot a 68 spiked by a stirring three-birdie windup at the back for a share of the lead at 136 with Thai Eila Galitsky, who shot a solid 67 that put her on track for her bid to reclaim the crown.

Minsol Kim finished with a 69 to stay on top, this time with Han and Galitsky on eight-under total, as she kept the Koreans' hope to sweep the two premier championships here following Jin Young Ko's victory in last week's storm-hit Women's World Championship at Sentosa.

With a three-under 141 aggregate, Malixi moved from tied 28th to solo ninth, still five strokes off the pace but within striking distance at the rolling layout near the Nature Reserve Catchment.

"I started great and putting was better as well," said Malixi, who turned 16 on Friday. "I was more patient and committed and my iron play was great."

Lois Kaye Go, the best Filipina performer with a 72 in the first round, sputtered with a 73 marred by late bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8. But the Cebuana ace safely made the Top 50 and ties cut at 150 with a 145 aggregate.

Mafy Singson and Junia Gabasa, however, missed the weekend play with the former blowing a one-under card with three straight bogeys to close out her 74 card for a 152 and the latter posting a 153 after a 74.