PBA: NLEX coach Guiao says Kiefer received offer to play in Japan

NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao said point-guard Kiefer Ravena has received an offer to play basketball in Japan.

Guiao said in an interview on The Game Wednesday that Ravena sat with him back in December to talk about the offer.

"He talked to me a couple of months ago in December. He came to my house, he called me up . . . He had an offer. He had an offer in Japan," said the NLEX coach. "It was a really good offer and he was thinking about it."

Guiao said that although he does not want to prevent Ravena from accepting the offer, he cited there are legal hurdles the former Ateneo superstar has to go through.

"I don't want to be in the way of your personal career advancement, especially if that advancement was really something substantial," he said.

"But I said you have a problem. Your problem is you have a contract with NLEX and, of course, the PBA will also have to allow you or permit you to go to Japan and play."

Guiao said that based on Ravena's contract signed in October, the player still has to stay with the Road Warriors in the next 3 years. This is aside from the Uniform Player Contract with the PBA.

Guiao said they have consulted NLEX management regarding Ravena's predicament.

"I'm not really sure about the developments from the side of management were . . . (But) a couple of days ago, he said he is trying to complete his papers, his visa going to Japan just in case it materializes," said Guiao.

"He's trying to complete his papers but he's probably not going to make it. Sabi ko, 'That's good,'" he said in jest. "That's where we ended."

Guiao said he preferred Ravena to stay especially with the PBA season coming up.

"I think even if he completes his papers, that is not going to automatically allow him to be able to play in Japan and just ignore the contract that he signed with us," he said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES