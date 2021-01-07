LOOK: Thirdy Ravena undergoes successful operation for hand injury

Thirdy Ravena said on Thursday that he has undergone a successful operation after injuring his right hand.

On his Instagram account, Ravena thanked the doctors at Chunichi Hospital where the surgery was done.

Ravena, who plays for San-En NeoPhoenix in Japan's B.League, suffered the injury in a game against Shibuya last Saturday.

He was officially diagnosed with an oblique fracture in his right fourth finger, ruling him out indefinitely for the NeoPhoenix.

The former Ateneo de Manila University star officially withdrew from the B.League All-Star Game and Slam Dunk Contest yesterday.

Related video: