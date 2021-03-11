No regrets for Makati five after early MPBL exit

Due to contractual issues, only five players suited up for Makati. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Makati's five homegrown players put up a brave effort but ultimately fell short in the deciding game of the North Division finals of the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan playoffs, Wednesday night in Subic Bay.

Due to issues with team management, only five players -- David Carlos, Edwin Asoro, Bhabap Sta. Maria, Carlo Lloren, Kako Morales -- were available for Makati in the MPBL's bubble in Subic.

They still decided to play the deciding game of the best-of-three series against defending champion San Juan-Go for Gold, absorbing a massive 131-54 defeat.

According to Carlos, they trained just three times before the resumption of the MPBL from a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet he was satisfied with how they played.

"Kahit na 'yung resulta ay hindi namin gusto, but nagawa naman namin 'yung game plan namin," said Carlos, best known as the country's most high-profile dunker. "Hindi kami sumabay sa takbuhan nila, nag-zone kami the whole game."

"Sa amin accomplishment na 'yon. Small victory na 'yon dahil kaming lima lumaban kaming united."

Interim coach Henry Subido expressed his pride at how their five players showed up despite knowing that three would be no rest for them throughout the game -- especially against a full-force San Juan squad.

"Malaking bagay na inilaro pa nila 'yung game considering na five players lang sila. It speaks a lot about their character," said Subido. "They did a great job for sacrificing a lot knowing that they'll be playing na sila-sila lang."

Asoro scored 21 points to go along with four rebounds and four blocks for Makati, and finished the game despite committing four fouls. Carlos had nine points, three boards, two dimes, and two steals, while Sta. Maria also had nine markers. Morales and Lloren combined for 10 points.

San Juan head coach Randy Alcantara, whose team is now headed to the finals, had nothing but respect for Makati even as they set league records in the huge win.

The Knights ended up breaking the league record in the biggest margin of victory at 77, destroying Bacoor's 53-point win (109-56) against Parañaque on August 27, 2019.

"Thank you sa Makati at sa mga players na talagang nagpakita pa rin sila. Kulang lang sila pero 'yung sa effort nakita namin na gusto rin talaga nila maglaro at manalo," he said.

San Juan guard Mike Ayonayon was similarly impressed with the effort made by the Makati players.

"Mahirap maglaro ng lima lang," he noted. "'Yung pace pa namin, takbuhan."

