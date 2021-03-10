MMA: Stephen Loman to face battle-tested opponent in ONE debut

Stephen Loman enters ONE Championship with just one goal in mind — to test himself against the best bantamweight fighters.

It’s safe to say that he’ll be getting what he wants in his ONE debut.

Loman battles No. 1 bantamweight contender John Lineker in “ONE on TNT IV,” set for April 28 and to air on US primetime TV.

“The decision to join ONE Championship was one I thought about for a long time. It’s the largest martial arts organization in the world. I’m a fighter, and I’m seeking the toughest challenges. I want to test myself against the best, and ONE Championship has the best fighters,” said Loman.

“All my teammates told me great things about ONE Championship. They say competing in this organization is good. The promotion takes very good care of its fighters, and is very generous, especially for good performances.”

Loman has done it all outside of ONE Championship, winning 5 championships from the Philippines to the Middle East while toting a 14-2 record.

“ONE Championship put me up against John Lineker immediately, and I can actually say, I was a bit surprised but at the same time I’m very happy,” he said.

“It’s a chance for me to fight the best, which is what I wanted. He is one of the best fighters in the division and a very tough opponent for me.”

Though confident that he can take on any man in the division right now, Loman doesn’t want to take chances against the Brazilian, particularly because he’s seen the power that Lineker packs.

“I’m taking on a very dangerous man who is maybe the top-ranked fighter in the division now, next to the bantamweight king, Bibiano (Fernandes),” Loman said.

“It’s not an easy fight, by any means. Lineker has a lot of power.”



FROM THE ARCHIVES: